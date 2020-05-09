Lawn aeration is needed for compacted soil

Leave the soil cores on the lawn to decompose naturally. Adding a thin layer of compost on the lawn will help improve the soil even more. The grass seed can be spread right after the aeration, or it can wait a few days for the cores to break down.

Keep the soil damp for the seeds to sprout and then water as necessary. A starter fertilizer can also be used. The fertilizer will also help any of the existing grass crowns to grow and spread.

Apply the seeds to an area wider than what is necessary for the lawn repair. You can even plant the seeds over the whole lawn. The seed mix will have different varieties of grass than the existing lawn. If you just apply the seeds to the areas needing repair, you might see two different colors and types of grass. If you spread the seeds out into the areas that don't need repair, the colors and visual differences between the old and new grasses will blend in better.

Does your side yard need to be grass? If you don't use it for anything except access into the backyard, then maybe it could be something else. How about a paved path for access, and the rest can be planted into flower beds or vegetables?