Lawn grubs do little harm in the landscape

Question: I was wondering about grubs because my neighbor said his yard had lots of grubs last fall. When should we start to treat them?

Answer: How bad were the grubs in his lawn last year? Most people are caught up in the craze of killing every grub, when, in fact, most grubs do very little harm.

Almost every yard has grubs year-round. In our lawns, there are more than a half dozen species of beetles that have a grub stage in their life cycle, plus there are cicada larvae and other insects, too. They are found in lawns and flower beds. Most do very little harm, and until there are enough of them in one location, there is no need to use chemical controls. University research shared with Master Gardeners at Oregon State University says that 10 grub larvae per square foot of lawn is necessary before treatments are economical. Applying poisons to your yard when none are needed doesn't make much sense.