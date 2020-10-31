Leafblowers make easy work of gathering leaves

Some blowers convert to vacuums, allowing you to collect light landscape debris, such as small twigs or leaves, in an attached bag. These small vacuums often grind the debris, simplifying disposal and creating mulch for use around the landscape. Be sure to wear a dust mask, because the bag allows a lot of dust to escape.

As the old Jim Croce song "You Don't Mess Around With Jim" says: You don't tug on Superman's cape / And you don't blow leaves into the wind." Or was it, "You don't spit into the wind"? Well, either way, the best way to blow leaves is with the wind. If necessary, you can use the sailboat technique of tacking into the wind by blowing the leaves diagonal into the wind, back and forth until you can get the leaves to where they need to go.

You should wear hearing protection no matter what kind of blower you will be operating. Wearing goggles and a dust mask are also a good idea.

What are you going to do with the leaves? If you use a vacuum that grinds them up, you can use them in landscape beds where they act as mulch over the winter and then decay to become part of the soil. They can also be mixed into compost piles. It doesn't seem like a good idea to bag them and pay to send them away just to turn around in the spring and buy mulch or compost. Some cities will send crews to vacuum leaf piles from the curbside, and then the city mulches them.