Learn the secrets to great tablescapes

Designing a tablescape for a special dinner should take into account the decor of the home, the occasion, the food to be served and even the guest list. The beauty of setting a table is that you can be as simple or as extravagant as you wish. Every table can tell a tale -- or set the theatrical background for tales to be made.

A tablecloth can be considered the foundation of a table. Some tables demand the use of a tablecloth; others don't. Sometimes, tables with a beautiful wood or stone pattern, or an unusual base, are worthy of showing off a bit. In that case, it is preferable to use place mats in lieu of tablecloths. Some consider tablecloths to be traditional, but depending on the fabric and color, tablecloths can also be quite contemporary and even cutting-edge (I'm thinking of a fiber optic fabric where the lights come from the table itself).