Lisa Guerra joins United Real Estate Solutions team

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Lisa Guerra has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team. Guerra has a strong background in both banking and insurance, serving as a manager in both industries. Known for her great customer service, she is looking forward to guiding her real estate clients through the home buying and selling process.

“My clients can expect loyalty, integrity, satisfaction, and attention to detail,” said Guerra. “I’m also tech savvy, personable and incredibly patient. In today’s real estate market it is important to have someone who takes the time to get to know their clients and their needs, as well as the ability to market their property in the best manner possible.”

Guerra grew up in Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City, but has called South Sioux City, Neb. home for almost 20 years. She is fluent in both English and Spanish. Guerra and her husband have four daughters and a dog named Misha. She is also an active in her church by volunteering her time as a religious education teacher for the past 15 years.

“Our diverse community is a wonderful place to raise a family and I love to see how much it continues to grow every day,” said Guerra. “I’m looking forward to serving Siouxland.“

Guerra is currently licensed in Nebraska. She can be reached at (402) 508-6549 or LisaGuerra@myunitedagent.com. United Real Estate Solutions has professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

