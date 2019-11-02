Question: Enclosed is a photo of our June 1999 purchase of a framed Thomas Kinkade lithograph. It is titled "The Garden of Prayer" and numbered 3528 of 3950. The print is 30 inches high by 40 inches wide. The frame is antique gold and measures 39 inches by 49 inches. We have the certificate of authenticity and additional original documents all in a vinyl-clad folder. One of the documents has the words "This Limited Edition Lithograph Was Additionally Hand-Highlighted By A Thomas Kinkade Master Highlighter." It has been displayed in our home since 1999 and is in perfect condition.
What is its insurance value?
A: Thomas Kinkade was a self-proclaimed "Painter of Light." He was born in Sacramento, California, in 1958. His paintings of pastoral scenes, meandering streams and cozy cottages evoke a sense of tranquility, hearth and home, along with a longing for more simple times. Kinkade's work appealed to people's spirituality and family ties. Art critics panned his work. Although they believed his work was overly sentimental, garish and commercialized, they acknowledged his artistic technical ability. Kinkade's idyllic pastel paintings appealed to the average person. The mass production involved his designated highlighter artists finishing or highlighting lithographs and prints. From his higher priced oil paintings to his mass-produced plethora of less expensive works, there was something for everyone's budget. Your lithograph was the 3528th made out of a total of 3950. Kinkade died in 2012. Despite being shunned in the art world and the commercial mass marketing of his paintings, Kinkade's work continues to bring hope and peace to many.
The insurance value of your limited edition of "The Garden of Prayer" might be $1,500 to $3,000.
Q: This is the mark that is on the back of a platter that I have. It measures 14 inches by 10 inches and is in perfect condition. There is a zigzag pattern on the four corners, and it is decorated with stylized tulips in blue, orange, cranberry and yellow with green leaves. The handles are silver.
Anything you can tell me about my platter will be appreciated.
A: Your Sienna Ware semiporcelain platter was made by the Crescent China Co. The factory was founded by F.A. Sebring in Alliance, Ohio, in 1920. Your platter is an example of their art deco Tulip pattern. Most of their patterns were decals. The Great Depression took its toll on the company, and they were forced to close in 1931.
Your platter was made in the 1920s and would probably be worth $15 to $35.
