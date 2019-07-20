There is always a new term in the world of interior design that inspires new trends and yet another approach to design. The latest buzzword is "boho" or "boho chic." "Boho" is a term used to define things that are unconventional and artistic; however, understanding the meaning of the root of this term can help you achieve your own distinctive style. What does "boho" really mean? Well, first, it is an abbreviation of the French word "bohemian", which refers to Gypsies and is named after a particular group of people who traveled from Bohemia, a region of the Czech Republic.
A more recent example for boho culture existed in Greenwich Village in New York City during the 1950s, also known as the Beat Generation, which finally gave way to the hippie culture of the 1960s and 1970s.
Today, "bohemian" is more of an adjective than a noun and indicates an aesthetic that takes its influence from the free spirits of past generations. The modern boho chic appearance is eclectic, with an emphasis on ethnic and vintage pieces from the '50s, '60s and '70s.
Mixing patterns and textures is one of the distinguishing characteristics of boho interiors. There's an infallible formula for mixing and matching cushions like a professional -- I'll tell you about that later -- but when it comes to creating a boho chic space, all the rules stop working. Bright colors and many patterns like floral and paisley mixed with ethnic patterns like tribal prints and geometric patterns are a hallmark of the boho chic style.
This decorative style is nourished by vibrant and intense colors, printed textiles and a combination of different types of furniture. So that the result of this mixture does not turn out to be chaotic, I would recommend a neutral base in the walls. And let the rest of the decoration be in charge of giving color and life to the room. Contrasting colors and patterns will add the bohemian spirit.
Boho floors are usually layered with carpets of different designs. Sometimes, they combine one with textures and a more neutral one. Oriental carpets are a staple decorative item, as are dhurrie and shag rugs.
The use of natural and rustic finishes highlights the hippie influence of the '60s and '70s on the boho chic style. Accessories using natural or raw materials such as hemp, sisal, wood and rattan can be used as a nod to the humble beginning of this style. Try decorating with wooden walls, vintage macrame hangers, natural fiber carpets such as sisal or seagrass, a leather footrest or a decorative staircase. Although natural textures are key, don't let that stop you from incorporating metallic elements.
Finally, add a splash of a floral print, a geometric pattern or the psychedelic effects of a tie-dye fabric incorporated into a decorative pillow, throw or upholstered chair, light a fragrant incense and your interiors will be ready to sing "La Vie Boheme."
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM