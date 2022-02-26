Living room trends offer endless inspiration

For design enthusiasts, a new year means new trends. And at the start of 2022, the design world’s attention is focused squarely on the living room.

Here are three living room trends that designers at The Spruce can’t get enough of in 2022.

Extend nature into your space

Because we’ve spent so much time at home in recent years, designers expect to see a lot of bringing bits of nature into our indoor spaces. It’s known as biophilic design, a set of principles that put “an emphasis on creating calming environments with natural lighting and ventilation, incorporating plants, and creating a visual connection with nature,” Amanda Thompson of ALineStudio told The Spruce.

Making the most of available natural light (like cleaning windows and opening blinds), adding greenery, and using natural colors and patterns are just a few simple ways to incorporate biophilic design into your home.

If you’re tired of the all-white living room trend, you’ll be glad to know that bright colors are making a comeback.

“After more of a subdued few years in terms of fabrics, I see people embracing fun colors and unique prints in their everyday furniture,” Mimi Meacham of Marian Louise Designs said to The Spruce. “Utilizing colorful printed fabrics, custom upholstered sofas, chairs, and window treatments will be fun, fierce, and another way to bring personality into the space.”

‘70s-retro is here to stay

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” more 1970s — the age of boho and disco remains in full force in 2022.

“We will be seeing more of terra-cotta, sage, and mustard as well as midcentury furniture trademarks — peg legs on sofas, cabinets and tables, teak wood tones, and highly textured fabrics,” Malka Helft of Think Chic Interiors told The Spruce.

From rattan to velvet, you can embrace ‘70s home decor trends by sprinkling a few retro accessories here and there. Or for the full effect, try incorporating geometric wallpaper for added flair.

“I do love graphic wallpapers, but you should always try to use a wallpaper that doesn’t give you a headache in the morning,” Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs, told House Beautiful. “The repeat should either be small enough to blur or large enough to be meaningful. Make sure the scale of the pattern is right for your room.”

