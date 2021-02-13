Locate bathroom odors from sewer gas and mildew

When the wax ring is leaky, it allows water and some wastes to leak out on the floor. Often, the leakage stays under the toilet and you never see it, but it saturates the lumber below it. If you can rock your toilet, replace the wax ring. It is a very inexpensive part you can find at any hardware store.

If the sewer gas odor is coming from a bathroom that is seldom used, the sink or bathtub trap may have dried out. The trap elbow should have water standing in it to create a water seal to block sewer gases. For seldom used bathrooms, to be safe, pour a quart or so of water in the drains to fill the trap elbow.

Next, check for leaks in the vanity cabinet underneath the sink. Water may be leaking there without your noticing it. Deposits of soap, hair and other gunk collect in the bottom of the trap under the sink. If the plumbing starts to leak, this is a common spot. Also the seal where the sink stopper control arm enters the drain under the sink may have become leaky. You can buy replacement trap sections and stopper arm seals.