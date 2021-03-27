Log in to watch The Great Grow Along seminar

As we have been talking about the past few weeks, many people are new to gardening. In the past, we could count on going to seminars at spring flower and garden shows all across the country. Most were canceled last year, but there are a few coming this year, some with modifications. For instance, instead of a late-winter, indoor event, the nation's largest and longest-running show, the Philadelphia Flower Show, will be held outdoors on June 5 and 6. Some of these shows can be expensive for a one-time event. The Philadelphia event is $45 for an adult.

A few horticultural events have had education sessions on Zoom, but I personally find these events hard to watch, and I don't need to see all the other people watching.

So, when I heard that there was going to be a virtual garden festival called The Great Grow Along, I was a little skeptical. I have good news, though. The three-day event is not on Zoom. All of the more than 40 sessions are going to be available on a website that can be accessed via mobile or desktop. You can log in to watch it from anywhere.