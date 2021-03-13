Long-lasting materials result in forever architecture

Drive by any shopping plaza or city center and you will see plenty of new buildings that harken to an architecture of a previous time, some that may be familiar to your hometown or another architecture that is altogether different. The buildings get done in record time, a few years pass and you see scaffolding around them in the name of maintenance. Upon closer inspection some of the architectural details that you thought were stone or wood, show cracks and peeling paint that reveal what lies underneath which is some form of molded Styrofoam or plastic.

How are we to create architecture that lasts and contribute to our history, when in reality they are nothing but paper-thin structures not unlike a stage set to give the feeling of somewhere or some city you like but not built to withstand a decade, and often not a strong storm? Take, for example an old and neglected city like Havana. Do you think that any of its now decaying structures would have survived, if less than the best and appropriate materials of the time had been used?