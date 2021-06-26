Looking stylish means organizing your home

Well-decorated rooms depend on a sharp sense of order, but living in a clutter-free environment requires a mastery of organization. Stylish staging can combat the "Ooh, I've got too much stuff!" shriek. Making life look glamorous and carefree is everything but. So here a few tips to make your things looks more like the staff at Buckingham's or your decorator ran through your place.

Keep decorative pillows and throws at a minimum, or pile them layer after layer on a deep sofa and never place them on benches or seats where they will likely fall down on the floor.

To accommodate the ever-growing issues of magazines, you don't need to build anymore shelving or buy a new armoire, but rather create neat stacks under the coffee table, or consoles...you might even pile up a stack high enough to use as a table with a lamp to top it off.

Gather framed photographs on one table or surface mixed in with things such as candlesticks and floral vases. Never display photos on coffee tables; these should be always kept free of tchotchke, except for your cup of coffee, cocktail or your feet.

China, crystal, silverware and linens should be kept in a clean confined cabinet free from dust.

Hang beautiful and unusual serving platters on a wall in your kitchen or dining area.