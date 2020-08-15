Loving an imperfect home takes effort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Depending on real estate market conditions, finding the perfect home may be an impossible feat. Forget the swooning and immediate pictures of life ever-after. This is where the imperfect home steps in. Like marrying a less-than-perfect mate, buying an imperfect home is sometimes what life throws at you. Believe it or not, 90% or more of homes all require work to make you love them or to make them work for your lifestyle, at the very least. So, what do you do? Throw your hands in the air? Not in my book. You have got to dig down deep and find the features that are valuable, like "good bones," a coveted location or maybe just adequate square footage to accommodate your family.

Almost everything that is wrong with a property can be fixed, remedied or even recycled so you end up loving your home. In today's age of social sites such as Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook, all homes look perfect. Items have been placed in a certain way -- pillows perfectly fluffed and tablescapes looking like still-life paintings. Just keep in mind most of these shots are smoke and mirrors. Behind those items may be crumpled paper or pins holding things in place. Loving an imperfect home takes elbow grease, flexibility of plans and some cash. Here are some tips on reworking your home: