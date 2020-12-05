Lower-cost plastic plumbing is easy to use

Dear James: My brother is the contractor/builder of our new house. He will let us do some of the work ourselves. What are some projects a nonprofessional can handle? -- Eddie W.

Dear Eddie: You are lucky your brother is the builder because most builders really don't want inexperienced people working on the construction site. There are tasks that must be done in progression. If you make a mistake doing one item and it has to be redone, it will delay the construction and may increase overall costs.

Chat with your brother about your true level of building expertise to determine which potential tasks you may be of assistance for. Be honest, and don't overestimate your skill level. Actual craftsmen, especially ones in trade unions, go through years of training and are quite talented. Don't use your own house as a learning project.

Once you have determined what you plan to do and about how long it will take, the builder can give you a schedule of when you are expected to begin and finish each task. Obviously this can change as the building progresses, but it is a good idea to have a tentative schedule. Always keep in mind that each day's delay in completing the house costs you money.