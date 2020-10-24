Lower-cost plastic plumbing is easy to use

Although most pipe materials should be similar, it is a good idea to purchase it all from the same suppliers to ensure the pipe and fittings are of the same material. This also makes sure the parts fit together with the proper clearances for the strongest solvent weld joint.

Plastic piping is durable, but there can be flaws, especially near the ends. Inspect the pieces for cracks or scratches. Don't use any pieces with cracks, even if the cracks are very fine. A small scratch should fill in well enough when the solvent is applied.

It also is important for the end of the pipe to be cut off squarely so it fits completely in the fittings. If it is not, use a hacksaw or, better yet, a special plastic pipe cutter to square up the end. It sounds as though you will be doing a lot of pipe cutting, so it might be worthwhile to invest in a saw blade just for plastics.

You will find a burr around the edge of the cut pipe. Use a file or a utility knife on an angle to scrape it off. A tight fit between the outside of the pipe and the inside of the fitting is important for a good weld. Don't clean off the burr with sandpaper because you may take off more than just the burr.