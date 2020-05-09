Lower overall cost by installing replacement windows yourself

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear James: I want to get new replacement windows, but the cost is outside my budget. Is it possible to install windows myself and save the labor cost? Do I have to remove all the old trim and framing? -- Ellen A.

Dear Ellen: Having replacement windows installed is a major and expensive home improvement. Look at it as long-term investment, and be wary of the exorbitant utility bill savings that some contractors quote. Make your buying decision more on the nonfinancial advantages of new windows.

Keep in mind that each house is unique and the actual savings will depend upon the condition of your existing windows. There probably is a house somewhere in a mild climate with leaking old windows where new ones cut costs by 25%. Ask to see the actual savings for installations in similar houses in your area.

You can really improve the payback by installing replacement windows yourself. This is not a difficult project because the replacement windows are custom-sized to your existing window openings. Once you learn how to do one window, the rest will install in a similar manner. Practice your technique on a small, easy-to-access window.