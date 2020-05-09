Lower overall cost by installing replacement windows yourself

Dear James: I want to get new replacement windows, but the cost is outside my budget. Is it possible to install windows myself and save the labor cost? Do I have to remove all the old trim and framing? -- Ellen A.
Dear Ellen: Having replacement windows installed is a major and expensive home improvement. Look at it as long-term investment, and be wary of the exorbitant utility bill savings that some contractors quote. Make your buying decision more on the nonfinancial advantages of new windows.
Keep in mind that each house is unique and the actual savings will depend upon the condition of your existing windows. There probably is a house somewhere in a mild climate with leaking old windows where new ones cut costs by 25%. Ask to see the actual savings for installations in similar houses in your area.
You can really improve the payback by installing replacement windows yourself. This is not a difficult project because the replacement windows are custom-sized to your existing window openings. Once you learn how to do one window, the rest will install in a similar manner. Practice your technique on a small, easy-to-access window.
You have three basic options for replacing windows yourself. If your window frames are in good condition and you like the way they look, install just a sash replacement kit. This is a simple, do-it-yourself job. The old, leaky window sashes are removed, and new, high-efficiency, tilt-in (for easy cleaning) sashes are installed in their place. These kits cost only slightly less than a complete replacement window.
The next easiest installation is called a pocket window. Again, if your existing windowsill, jambs and trim are in good condition, an entire replacement window, including the frame, is installed in the existing frame.
Installing pocket windows has several advantages. Since the old window frame is not removed, your house will not look much different when the new windows are installed. If your budget allows you to replace only several windows per year, your house will not look half-done. The only drawback is the window glass area is smaller because there are two frames, one inside the other.
The third and most common method to install replacement windows is to completely remove the old window and frame so the rough window opening is exposed. This is the most involved installation method, but it's the best, if done correctly. With custom-sized windows, not much shimming and hand-fitting is required.
When you have selected the type of window (vinyl, fiberglass, wood) you want, get specific measuring instructions from the manufacturer. It is much easier to install windows that perfectly fit the wall opening. Most prefer three horizontal and three vertical measurements, along with the diagonal distances, to check squareness.
When your windows are delivered to your home, remove one of your old windows. The technique varies depending on your old window design and style. Always remove the sashes first to minimize the possibility of breaking glass and getting cut. Always wear heavy work gloves and long sleeves.
New replacement windows are generally screwed into the window opening lumber framing with long screws. These are hidden when the sashes are installed. Use foam insulation in any large gaps. It expands, so don't overfill the gaps. Caulk all around the frame.
