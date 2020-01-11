Make a room-size steam room in your bathroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A personal home steam room does not have to be large. A 4-by-5-foot room is adequate. If you can get by with a small room like this, you should be able to install a tiny steam generator, which uses standard 120-volt current. This eliminates the need to run new, 240-volt wiring to it.

Tile is one of the best wall coverings for a steam room. The tile is impervious to the warm water vapor and easy to wipe down and clean. The thinset mortar on the walls, which the tile is placed over, will seal reasonably well. By selecting various tile colors, you can create attractive, relaxing patterns on the walls.

The steam generator manufacturers and dealers can advise as to the proper size of steam generator required for various sizes of steam rooms. If space is limited, the steam generator can be located up to 20 feet away from the steam room and connected with a long pipe. If possible, though, locate the generator closer to the steam room for better efficiency.

When installing tile, place backer boards over the wall and ceiling lumber. For a steam room, always use cement backer board. Although it is more difficult to work with, it is much more resistant to moisture than drywall. Don't try to fit the backer board perfectly. Leave gaps at the mating edges, and fill them with caulk. This will seal well and allow the boards to move slightly without breaking the seal.