Make a small house seem larger indoors

Design the floor plan layout of the house so there are windows on at least two walls of each room. Size the windows appropriately for the room. Very large windows in a wall can make a room seem smaller than it actually is. Include some small, higher windows above some standard windows to vary the focus distance. This provides a view of both nearby objects through the standard windows and distant objects through the higher windows.

Instead of having typical straight walls or hallways, consider building an area with slightly tapered or stepped walls or ceilings. This can create the illusion that the room or hallway is longer than it actually is. A curved hallway can create the same illusion because part of the area is hidden from view from one end.

Area-to-area transitions can make it feel like there is more to a house than there actually is. For example, thick thresholds and deep door/window trim add character and a sense of massiveness to a house. Try extending the window trim past the wall surface into the room. This creates a lighted area inside the window opening along the trim, which contrasts with the shadows around the extended trim.