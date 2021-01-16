Make and add your own wet bar to your home

A homemade bar can be made any size, but a depth of about 24 inches is typical. This is deep enough to provide stability and adequate top surface area. If you plan to use tall bar stools, design it with about a 10-inch overhang. This makes it comfortable to reach a drink on the bar top without banging one's knees on the bar front.

It is also wise to have a small overhang in the back of the bar. This not only looks good but also provides protection for the shelves and refrigerator from a spilled drink. For tall bar stools, the height of the bar top from the floor should be 40 to 44 inches. A 6- to 8-inch footrest ledge is comfortable for an average-size person.

Any typical kitchen countertop material also works fine for a bar. These include solid surface materials, granite, marble, laminate, etc. The heavier countertop materials are popular today, and the additional weight creates more stability for the entire bar.

Plan the height and depth of the shelving under the bar based upon the items you plan to store. Measure the height of the liquor bottles so they all fit, unless you plan to place them on shelves on the wall behind the bar. A blender is often used at a bar as well as the typical mixing tools. Don't forget room for glasses and eating utensils and perhaps a small microwave oven.