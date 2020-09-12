Make old tarnished brass bathroom fixtures look like new

You will have to remove the fixtures from the sink to refinish them thoroughly. First, make sure the water supply line valves can be shut off. Old ones can stick. You may have the same problem getting the old fasteners loose to release the fixture. If they are frozen on, soak them with a penetrating oil, and give it some time to work. You definitely don't want to harm the old fixtures.

While you have the fixtures removed, it would be wise to replace the washers inside them. Always turn the handles to open the faucet before unscrewing the valve cups to get to the washers. The pitches on the internal and external threads are different. If the valve is tightly closed and you unscrew the cup, it can split open the fixture.

The best method to remove the tarnish is with a buffing and a polishing wheel on a two-wheel bench grinder. Apply abrasive polishing rouge on the polishing wheel. This should cut through the old clear-coat finish over the brass. Use a small detail polisher to get into the tight spots on the ornate areas.

The fixture should look pretty good at this point, but the surface is actually covered with fine scratches. Apply some very fine buffing compound on the buffing wheel, and buff out the fine scratches. Take your time on this step; some areas may require hand-buffing.