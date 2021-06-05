Make over your laundry room with fresh designs

The laundry room may not get much love in the home, but anyone with an active lifestyle can tell you it gets plenty of attention at least once a week.

From sweaty workout clothes to dirty soccer uniforms, your laundry room takes on a lot.

But what if you made the space do more than just clean your clothes?

"Most of us want welcoming and stylish laundry spaces. But getting the design right isn't always a straightforward process. A space that's too stylized, or not stylized enough, can quickly become unwelcoming. A more restrained approach to colors and materials usually delivers the right balance," interior design site Houzz said.

One way to make the space welcoming is to keep it organized.

Home upgrade resource website Modernize advises homeowners to make use of vertical space and stack the washer and dryer. Doing so will provide more room for a small sink and the counter.

Another way to incorporate organization is cabinetry and shelving.

You don't always have to enlist the help of a professional to build some either.