Make quick fixes to prepare your home for winter

As temperatures drop, our focus turns indoors and we look for ways to make our spaces cozy and full of warmth. Many are stumped about what to do about their decor. Here are some quick fixes that are as delicious as that pumpkin spiced latte.
Change your bedding, and layer your blankets. Did you know that the darker an object is, the more heat it absorbs? In the bedroom, choose a comforter and combine it with bedding in neutral and dark tones with pillows and a carpet that bring warmth. When you lie down, you might ask yourself what to do with all the decorative pillows. Put them in wicker or wood baskets next to the bed.
Connect with nature. The winter season means the end of flowers and the beginning of other interior options more in line with the new season. Walk around the nursery, and pick out some green plants to decorate your house. Place them staggered on the floor, a stool or a side table, or suspended from the ceiling in pretty pots.
Hibernate like an animal during the winter. Create your refuge in your home -- your kingdom. Surround yourself with textiles that protect from the cold with warm textures such as velvet, straw, upholstered wool, plaid or decorative cushions that invite nesting while it rains or snows outside.
Guard your openings. Your windows are key points where the heat escapes. Maybe it's time to change yours for others with thermal break technology. I recommend dressing them with sheers that let the rays of winter light pass and adding thicker curtains that keep the heat and allow for privacy at night.
Choose autumnal prints in addition to warm materials and dark colors. The trendy ones are gray, navy blue, bottle green and burgundy.
You have free articles remaining.
Opt for decor that evokes the change of season with botanical designs or tartan patterns, and, while you're at it, mix them. Nothing will enhance the warmth of a home more than the mix of some contrasting patterns.
Shelter the walls, too. Wallpaper is a good resource to raise the visual temperature of your home a few degrees. In addition to using it on the walls, you can also put it on the ceiling, the interior of drawers or the bottom of shelves. Surrender to the beauty of country, vintage or botanical designs.
Introduce winter scents and aromas. Bring scented candles home that allow you to relax, reflect and meditate. The unmistakable smells of winter are roasted chestnuts, firewood and cinnamon.
Autumn flowers do exist. If your favorite flowers are not available during the cold season, opt for dried or preserved flowers, and you will achieve a warm atmosphere. The former are achieved by natural dehydration and are ideal for creating a rustic look but soon lose their color. The latter are achieved by changing the sap for glycerin and other plant elements and thus maintain their natural aspects for years.
Finally, the finishing touch for a warm room is the addition of one or two furry pets. Dogs and cats make almost any room instantly feel warm and homey. Snuggle up with your favorite, and feel at home.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM