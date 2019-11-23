Make quick fixes to prepare your home for winter

As temperatures drop, our focus turns indoors and we look for ways to make our spaces cozy and full of warmth. Many are stumped about what to do about their decor. Here are some quick fixes that are as delicious as that pumpkin spiced latte.

Change your bedding, and layer your blankets. Did you know that the darker an object is, the more heat it absorbs? In the bedroom, choose a comforter and combine it with bedding in neutral and dark tones with pillows and a carpet that bring warmth. When you lie down, you might ask yourself what to do with all the decorative pillows. Put them in wicker or wood baskets next to the bed.

Connect with nature. The winter season means the end of flowers and the beginning of other interior options more in line with the new season. Walk around the nursery, and pick out some green plants to decorate your house. Place them staggered on the floor, a stool or a side table, or suspended from the ceiling in pretty pots.

Hibernate like an animal during the winter. Create your refuge in your home -- your kingdom. Surround yourself with textiles that protect from the cold with warm textures such as velvet, straw, upholstered wool, plaid or decorative cushions that invite nesting while it rains or snows outside.