Make sure concrete is properly poured to minimize cracks

The soil itself can have a significant impact on the amount of cracking in a new house. Expansive clay is one of the worst types of soil when it comes to cracks. To tell if your area has expansive clay, look at a mud puddle after it has dried. If you see a matrix of cracks in it, it probably has a good percentage of expansive clay.

Expansive clay soil can support a lot of weight, but the problem is it also shrinks vertically, as much as 15%, as it dries. Looser soils do not shrink as much, but they can shift under the extreme weight of a house.

With expansive clay soil, consider installing a water injection system if your area experiences periods of heavy rainfall and drought. This type of system uses perforated drain pipe buried deep around the perimeter of the foundation. This is connected to a riser pipe up to the ground surface. During very dry periods, trickle water down the riser to keep the clay soil moist.

When the foundation is poured, install steel rebar (reinforcing rod) in the foundation walls and in the slab or floor for additional strength and stability. There will still be some fine cracks as the concrete cures, but most of the serious cracks should be eliminated.