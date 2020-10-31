Make this DIY air filter to (possibly) reduce your indoor exposure to coronavirus

A roll of adhesive weather-stripping, $4.

Duct tape, $3.

Hold two of the filters at right angles, butting the edge of one up against the face of the other while your partner applies a 20-inch length of duct tape. Be sure to make a tight seal.

Add the other three filters, one by one, until you have a five-sided box, leaving an open side to accommodate the fan. The arrows indicating the direction of airflow (printed on the filter edges) should point inward, toward the fan.

Note: with five filters that measure 20 inches square, a couple of the edges in your box won't line up quite right. You have to play with it a little, sealing off gaps with duct tape.

Rosenthal had a better design, combining two different sizes of filters. All of them were two inches thick, but two measured 16-by-20 on a side, and three were 20-by-20. Those dimensions allow for a perfect snug fit.

Home Depot didn't have either of those sizes, so Meyer and I made the best of it.

Lay the fan face down on a table, so the back (the side through which air gets "sucked") is facing up.

Line the outside edge with adhesive weather-stripping, creating a sort of gasket.