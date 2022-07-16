Make your home a bestseller

Like the work of the novelist, setting up a house involves telling a story. The space you inhabit is an extension of you, and to get to know you better, there are interior designers who may need three or four interviews with their clients to get to the heart of the project. What are you expecting from your designer? Many times, we believe that we want a space with certain characteristics, and then it turns out that our preferences are different.

Although many consider interior design frivolous, the truth of the matter is that your home is usually one of your largest investments and it is the backdrop for every activity in your life. Making mistakes is not a good way to start a project. That's why I advise you to be realistic with your goals. Each room is like a chapter in a book, and every selection offers a nuance and gesture of your story. Here are some suggestions to make your story a best-seller.

Do Your Homework

Pick up some home magazines and try to find the design of your dreams. Make notes on what you like in an image. Take your time to plan properly; rushed decisions make for poor results. And although your instincts can guide you, your ideas can be polished throughout the design process. Thus, the result will be a perfect mix between what you wanted and what you have learned during the long "journey."

Bright Close-Up

Look at all your project materials in several lights to know if they are the ideal selections. For example, when you see a house by day and then by night, it changes completely. Sometimes, the tones of the hills appear to be different. It is important to check the colors in natural light or in overhead light.

Are Your Materials Hot?

You know when you enter a room and sense a cozy feeling? Everything is in the warmth of the materials. Surely, the first thing that comes to mind is wood. Well, you're not wrong. Psychologically, earthy materials such as woods and stones are grounding and have a subliminal way of making us feel relaxed and warm. Of course, textiles also play a role in making a room -- for instance, warming wools in winter and linen for when temperatures start to rise.

Zero-Mileage Decor

Whatever style you want to apply to your home, you can always use local materials. If you live in Paris, then let it be known that you live in Paris. Using local materials helps ensure that your home feels unique.

Fine Finishes

Your selection of materials and finishes is not like ordering fast-food. Finishing touches have the ability to change the perception of materials and create a sense of place. For example, in a city setting, polished marble might feel appropriate and have a certain air of elegance. The same marble in a honed matte finish can speak of being at the beach or evoke a country house feeling.

