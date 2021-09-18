Make your kitchen look expensive on a budget with these hacks

Your kitchen may be on a budget, but it doesn’t have to look that way.

“A well-appointed kitchen will dramatically increase the value of your home, so it’s worth spicing up yours to grab buyer attention,” Trulia said.

But if you don’t have a big budget to completely renovate the space, that doesn’t mean you’re out of options. According to Trulia, upgrading a kitchen “can range from a weekend-long, low-budget brush-up (think paint job and new cabinet hardware) to a full-blown overhaul (with tens of thousands spent on granite countertops and luxury appliances).”

If you’re in the budget category, MyDomaine has a few tips on how you can elevate the space while going easy on your wallet.

Update the hardware

Some kitchens have outdated hardware — if they have any. A trip to a home improvement store can offer contemporary and timeless options for your drawers and cabinets. Trendy finishes include brass or matte and flat black finishes and square pull bars.

Put down a rug

Adding a rug can easily add warmth to the kitchen.