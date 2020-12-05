Making a home accessible after a severe injury can be overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s one mom’s advice.

CHICAGO — When Laura Sickel Baumann got the phone call in 2018, she first knew she needed to get her son back to Chicago.

He’d been injured in an accident in New Orleans. She eventually arranged a flight back to Chicago, where after surgery, he was taken directly to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to begin rehabilitation.

It was the first of many logistical puzzles in caring for her adult son, who suffered a spinal cord injury. Where would he live? How do they get a wheelchair? And how would he wheel it into their Evanston house? When he was finally home, how could they make their house’s interior meet his new needs?

Families who face a severe injury with life-changing needs, or a family member whose health is deteriorating, often are faced with serious and sudden costs as they confront renovating their homes and adapt to pressing needs.

For Sickel Baumann, this meant adding a ramp to the backyard, and making the first floor of the home a place where her son could live.

They were lucky, said Sickel Baumann — with her experience as a designer and her husband’s as an architect, they were aware of how to make their home accessible, widening door widths, updating bathroom fixtures and changing the height of light switches.