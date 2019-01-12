Have you ever had a dream where you woke up in the middle of the night and found yourself talking to the ghosts of all the plants you killed over the past year? Me either. But I do think about why some of the plants that I was trying to grow didn't make it. Usually it is my fault for not putting the plant in the proper location for it to thrive. Want to learn more about growing plants in the proper location?
Make a New Year's resolution to learn more about gardening. Resolve to take a gardening class with your local state university extension office. All year long, it offers local classes on many gardening subjects. Another aspect of the learning process is to go and see what others are doing. If you can't plan your vacation around a garden show, at least visit arboretums and gardens near your destination.
With the start of a new year, we get to reflect on the changes we want to make in our lives. Many gardeners enjoy the seasonal changes in the landscape and enjoy making changes to their gardens. Even in the middle of winter, we are thinking about gardening and planning on making changes as we get each new garden catalog in the mail.
To help your garden and landscape grow better and healthier this year, I have a few suggested resolutions. Repeat after me:
I resolve to add more mulch to my flowerbeds, where it will decrease weeds, saving me money on weedkillers and protecting the environment from useless weedkiller applications.
I resolve to take the money-wasting mulch off the trunks of my trees so they stop looking like the mountain of mulch is holding the tree up. Mulch piled on tree trunks kills trees; it doesn't help them.
I resolve to save time and money by pruning my trees and shrubs in their natural shape, not goofy squares and balls.
I resolve to find out what disease or insect is affecting my plant before I pollute my yard with poisons that are used for treating something else. "It can't hurt" isn't really true.
I resolve to mow my grass at a higher height. The longer leaves will support a better root system, so the grass will need less water and fight off weeds better.
I resolve to start a compost pile and add to it regularly so I don't have to waste money buying compost to add to my garden.
I resolve to take my power tools and lawnmower for servicing and sharpening. Properly adjusted tools pollute less, and sharp tools work better, making them safer.
I resolve to order more catalogs from www.mailordergardening.com, as it is the source of the most comprehensive list of gardening catalogs anywhere.
And lastly, I resolve to enjoy my garden more by eating outside more often, strolling through the yard to smell the flowers without pulling any weeds, and having at least one party with family and friends over to enjoy the garden.
Email questions to Jeff Rugg at info@greenerview.com.
COPYRIGHT 2018 JEFF RUGG
DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS SYNDICATE