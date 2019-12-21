Marble-top stand made in China

Question: I bought this antique plant stand at an antiques auction almost 40 years ago. It is in very good condition, and it is about 36 inches tall with a pink mark on top. It appears to be decorated with hand-carved flowers. The underside of the marble is marked with Asian script.

What can you tell me about my stand, and what might be the insurance value?

Answer: Your marble-top jardiniere/plant stand is an example of Qing dynasty Chinese import furniture. These pieces were used to hold ferns or plants and designed to appeal to the tastes of the East. Similar jardiniere stands were made in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Qing dynasty lasted from 1636 to 1912 and was the last imperial dynasty. Most were made of rosewood and often decorated with carved flowers or dragons. It can be difficult to identify the script on the stand. There has been an influx of Chinese stands made in the middle to late 1900s. Their value is much less than earlier stands.

Values of vintage jardinieres are in the range of $500 to $2,000, depending on the condition. If yours is in mint condition, insure it for $1,000 to $2,000.

