Marcus Langseth joins United Real Estate Solutions team

United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Marcus Langseth has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team. Langseth has a background in property management. Born and raised in Siouxland, he graduated from South Sioux City High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre with an Acting specialization from the University of South Dakota.

Langseth relocated to Chicago for a few years to pursue opportunities. While there, he began working in property management. Inspired by this new field, he decided to dive into a career in real estate back home in Siouxland.

“A home is one of the most important things you can own,” said Langseth. “No matter where you live or where you are from, your home is where you can let down your own walls and build a foundation for the American dream. I am passionate about helping people pursue and fulfill that dream.”

Langseth enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, and is still active in different facets of the theatre. He serves on the board of Shot in the Dark Productions in Sioux City. Langseth is licensed in South Dakota and can be reached by phone at (712) 490-1678 or MarcusLangseth@myunitedagent.com.

United Real Estate Solutions is the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

