Match the color and profile of new cabinets to old ones

Dear James: We remodeled our kitchen, but we love our stained wood cabinets and some need new doors. How can we match the color and edge detail on the new doors with the old ones? -- Ted G.

Dear Ted: The detailing and stained natural wood on some older cabinet doors is very attractive. Not replacing them can create a unique kitchen decor. Obviously, having to purchase fewer new cabinets will allow you to spend more on other items.

You will probably find the biggest problem is not just matching the tint of the stain and the grain of the wood, but also the gloss of the finish. Once the stain and wood are matched, it is often best to put a clear topcoat on all the cabinet doors. Brush or roll on a very thin urethane coat.

The first step to matching a new cabinet door is finding the same shape, edge or decorative detail. Styles of kitchen cabinets change almost as often as clothing styles, so if the cabinets are quite old, you may have a difficult time matching the style.

A custom millwork shop can duplicate the style of your old doors, but it is an expensive process. If you feel it is important to get an exact match, you might find it is less expensive to replace all the doors on that cabinet instead of having a custom one made.