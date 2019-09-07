Dear James: I like to do home improvement projects around my house, but the dust and dirt gets everywhere. Also, my children are allergic to dust. What is the best method to control the dust? -- Mike W.
Dear Mike: Many home improvement projects can create a huge amount of dust, which has a way of working its way throughout your house. These fine dust particles can hang in the air for long periods of time. Mudding drywall joints and refinishing hardwood floors are two of the greatest dust producers.
There are two basic methods to reduce the amount of dust from your projects. One is to use power tools with dust collection devices. Most new power tools have these options available. They either direct the dust into a filter bag or are connected to a vacuum. Although they do not capture all the dust particles, they certainly reduce the amount freely floating in the air.
Obviously, when using hand tools, such as saws or sandpaper, there is no power tool accessory to capture the dust. Instead of trying to reduce the amount of dust you create, which may lengthen the project time or compromise its quality, try to contain the dust you create. If you can contain it near the project site, it will be easy to clean up once the project is complete.
Before considering the dust problem, first protect the flooring from damage. If the room you are working in has a hardwood floor or other kind of smooth floor, vacuum and wet mop it first to remove any dirt. Cover the floor with heavy plastic film and tape all around its perimeter. This will stop abrasion from the dust as you work and minimize damage when you drop tools by accident. If you have wall-to-wall carpeting, roll it back and cover it with plastic.
The best method to control the dust is to build a plastic film containment curtain around the work area. If you are working around in an entire room, use just one entrance and seal off the other doors or openings with plastic film and tape.
The best tape to use is blue tape by 3M. It adheres well but can be removed without leaving a tacky residue on the underlying surface. There are two grades of blue tape: 2090 and 2080. Grade 2090 is stickier, with a stronger adhesive. It is formulated to be used for a maximum of 14 days before it may become tacky when removed. The 2080 tape is formulated to be used for up to 60 days.
Zipwall (www.zipwall.com) poles are the best method to create an enclosure around the work area. Two poles come in a kit, and they can be extended to 12 feet in length. They are spring-loaded with mar-resistant ends. Using two of these with tape and plastic film, create an enclosure around the project area to contain dust.
Also, don't forget yourself and your clothing. After you have sanded drywall joint compound, you will be covered with dust and will carry it out of the enclosure. For about $10, wear disposable hooded coveralls (www.aramsco.com), which you can leave in the enclosure each day.
Place a multilayer adhesive mat (www.protectiveproducts.com) outside the entrance. Dust on your shoe soles will stick to it. When the mat gets covered, pull off the top layer to expose a new one.
