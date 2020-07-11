Modern Love

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE - Sachin was all set, living the single life in his little two-bedroom place in Green Lake. He figured he'd found "his forever bachelor home," says Anna - "and then he met me. We had been living together and dating, but when out-of-town friends or his parents would come to town, it was very small."

Sachin had attended the University of Washington and suggested looking for roomier homes in Hawthorne Hills, where he used to run. "As we were driving through it, I fell in love," Anna says. "It reminded me of Somerset in Bellevue. It just instantly felt like home."

They discovered this 1948 brick daylight rambler, and, "I loved it," Sachin says. "When you walked in the front door, you were looking into the canopy of this huge Japanese maple."

They bought the house. And their affection kept growing. "We fell in love with our neighbors," Anna says. "It's kind of a mixed-generational street. It felt like we had grandparents and parents and kids. It instantly felt like we could live here forever. The first day we moved in, he proposed. We were married a year later."

Love of all kinds brought them here, and keeps them grounded. "If we were going to be here for the long haul - we felt really invested - it was time for us to grow up the house a little bit," Anna says.