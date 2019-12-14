More Christmas gift ideas for gardeners

Let's continue with our gardener gift ideas that we started last week. During the winter, gardeners dream about next year's garden by browsing garden catalogs and by reading gardening books.
The first book on our list is perfect for wintertime indoor gardening. "Gardening Under Lights" by Leslie F. Halleck is a highly detailed, accessible guide for seed starters, plant collectors and anyone who wants to successfully garden indoors any time of the year. Part one starts with the basics of photosynthesis, the science of light and how to accurately measure how much light a plant needs.
Part two provides an overview of the most up-to-date tools and gear available. Parts three and four offer tips and techniques for growing popular ornamental plants (orchids, succulents, bonsai and more) and edible plants (arugula, cannabis, oregano, tomatoes and more), independent of the constraints of volatile outdoor conditions.
"Grow What You Love" by Emily Murphy is perfect whether you're starting your first garden or looking for ways to optimize your existing garden. Lavishly illustrated with more than 250 photographs, it focuses on the plants that are the stars of both the kitchen and the garden, and it includes recipes, personal notes and ideas for growing a garden in the space you have on hand.
Botanical Interests is a grower of high quality vegetable, flower and herb seeds. They also bundle some of them into special collections such as the cat collection, which allows you to grow feline friendly plants just for your cats.
They also have a sprouts collection that comes with large trays that you can divide into four kinds of sprouts at once. The sprouter lets you store your sprouts in the refrigerator.
They also have the Kitchen Garden Kit that can grow microgreens and baby greens. It is a practical way to get healthy vegetables into the kitchen and on to the dinner plate. The kit includes Wonder Soil Organic Seedling Mix -- which is made from renewable coconut fiber (a sustainable alternative to peat) and is specially formulated for microgreens and baby greens -- a perforated growing tray, a solid drip tray and a clear dome lid to ensure high humidity.
When you are done gardening, you need to wash the soil off your hands. Specially formulated for gardeners, Botanical Interests' Gardener's Scrubbing Soaps are made with natural and organic ingredients to gently wash away dirt while moisturizing and softening skin.
A soap gift set includes four 1.1-ounce luxuriously scented vegan and gluten-free bars that are handcrafted in Colorado. It includes:
You have free articles remaining.
-- Basil poppyseed: spicy basil notes with exfoliating poppy seeds.
-- Chocolate: the irresistible, sweet scent of chocolate with scrubbing bits of cocoa shell.
-- Lavender: soothing aroma with natural specks of lavender buds.
-- Lemon calendula: clean floral scent accented with fresh lemon and calendula petals.
Find the Botanical Interests' products on their website.
Since we have talked so much about kitchen gardening, what do you do with all the left over vegetable scraps? You can compost them, but why not let worms do the work? They transform food scraps into nutrient-rich fertilizer.
The Worm Farm Composter from Gardener's Supply can be placed in a kitchen, mudroom, hallway or pantry. Once the process gets underway, you can add up to a half-pound of scraps per day to the worm composter, about the average food waste for a family of four. A spigot on the bottom dispenses nutrient-rich compost tea for use on houseplants and garden plants.
Email questions to Jeff Rugg at info@greenerview.com.
COPYRIGHT 2019 JEFF RUGG
DISTRIBUTED BY CREATORS SYNDICATE