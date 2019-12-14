More Christmas gift ideas for gardeners

Let's continue with our gardener gift ideas that we started last week. During the winter, gardeners dream about next year's garden by browsing garden catalogs and by reading gardening books.

The first book on our list is perfect for wintertime indoor gardening. "Gardening Under Lights" by Leslie F. Halleck is a highly detailed, accessible guide for seed starters, plant collectors and anyone who wants to successfully garden indoors any time of the year. Part one starts with the basics of photosynthesis, the science of light and how to accurately measure how much light a plant needs.

Part two provides an overview of the most up-to-date tools and gear available. Parts three and four offer tips and techniques for growing popular ornamental plants (orchids, succulents, bonsai and more) and edible plants (arugula, cannabis, oregano, tomatoes and more), independent of the constraints of volatile outdoor conditions.

"Grow What You Love" by Emily Murphy is perfect whether you're starting your first garden or looking for ways to optimize your existing garden. Lavishly illustrated with more than 250 photographs, it focuses on the plants that are the stars of both the kitchen and the garden, and it includes recipes, personal notes and ideas for growing a garden in the space you have on hand.