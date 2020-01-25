Moving again? Give yourself a fresh start

I can't believe I'm moving again. It's been five years in my current condo, but an empty nest is not for me. So I'm downsizing to open the doors for more travel and new opportunities. Most people hate the thought of moving; items accumulated over years make moving seem like an impossible and treacherous task. On the positive side, it's a time to take control and take stock of what you have and what you need.

When moving, the old adage "out with the old, and in with the new" is appropriate, as everyone is looking for a fresh and clean start. Your surroundings, believe it or not, can have a profound impact on your outlook and performance. Much like a spring cleaning or a fall dusting, organizing your surroundings can aid in giving your life a sense of calm and giving you perspective. To start this healing process, all you need to do is choose one room. Do not attempt to organize the whole house at one time. Focusing your attention on one room or area at a time can make your goal seem attainable.

Hold off on hanging anything on your walls, and first select your new wall color. A new color is the best and easiest way to visually refresh and cleanse your environment. Select a color for your walls that is quite the opposite of what you currently have there, and make sure that it is a soothing shade that makes you feel relaxed.