Moving during the COVID-19 pandemic?

As the stay-at-home order progressed, agents fine-tuned the art of virtual showings, she said. In hopes of lessening the bumpiness of a recorded video, agents use a stabilizer stick to record the layout of the unit. They also add music or other customization.

"The really interesting thing about this tool is that we get notified when someone is viewing a specific apartment," Rasansky said. "So that notification allows the agent to ask the prospective (renter) what they thought of the unit and any further questions they might have."

In addition to these videos, Porte offers 3D features that allows people to view the unit at various angles. It also has a measuring tool for a more in-person feel.

Nicolette Rassano, an account manager with Spaces Real Estate, noted that virtual leasing has been an option locally for years, but primarily for people moving to Chicago from a different area. But the concept has become a must-have due to COVID-19.

"In the last few weeks, we've definitely seen an increase in virtual leases compared to April," she said.

Currently, Rassano is leasing homes at Edge on Broadway, a 105-apartment building in Edgewater. Lasing kicked off in March, about when the stay-at-home order began. Since then, 90% of leases for that building were done virtually, she said.