New books are available for gardeners

As we talked about last week, many people became gardeners in the past few years, especially last year. Gardeners have always turned to books to help them learn. Here are new books that are going to deserve a special place on the gardener's bookshelf.

For the people who are new to houseplants, there is a need for a dictionary to look up plant names and an encyclopedia for a picture and a profile that describes the plant and where it is from. Care information would also be nice. All of that and more is covered in the fully illustrated book called "Plant: House Plant Choosing, Styling, Caring" by Gynelle Leon. The etymology of the plant names is worth the price of the book. This book is due out in April.

As the surveys mentioned last week, many people buy plants without knowing the proper growing conditions to keep the plant alive. "Doctor Houseplant" by William Davidson covers all you need to know about the maintenance and care of 42 of the most popular houseplants. It explains the ideal thrive conditions for each one. It has photographs of damaged leaves and flowers that help identify common problems that are sure to develop when people try to grow plants in the wrong places.