It seems only yesterday the word espresso went from ordering a coffee to the must-have color for everything concerning home decor. For nearly a decade, everyone everywhere wanted an espresso finish on their kitchen and bathroom cabinetry as well as on all case goods for their decor. As with all things, the trend pendulum went the other way, toward bleached and pickled finishes. Open any design magazine and you'll find plenty of choices from blonde to driftwood greige. So, as quickly as you have finished reading this sentence, the trends coming from the latest European furniture shows have everyone's head spinning as new, dark finishes emerge: dark bottle green, gunmetal finishes and chocolate on everything from wood pieces to metal legs.
Today's society is driven by machines and technology, so it is no surprise that when it comes to home decor, there is a necessity to embrace nature and emphasize the connection between human beings and nature. Natural and organic styles, such as wooden floors, stone, daylight and plant life, remind us of the exterior. The next decorating trend addresses the overreach of technology. So designers are exerting an effort to create small corners to get rid of televisions, computers, mobiles and all the technology that invades us. A small interior garden can be perfect for this. A fluffy sofa facing the interior garden can provide great comfort for a relaxing moment with the plants.
The next large trend is a mix of two distinct yet complementary design styles: Japandi. Japandi is a mixture of the Nordic (primarily Swedish and Danish) and Japanese styles. Simply put, Japandi is a hybrid trend. Take the modern style of Scandinavian design, and combine it with the timeless elegance of Japanese aesthetics to create a style that brings together the best of both worlds. One can clearly see why these two styles have been combined. Although they come from different parts of the world, they share similar principles. Both are minimalist. Both emphasize the importance of creating spaces based on defined functions, using a few pieces rather than an abundance of decoration.
It is their differences that make this mashup especially interesting. While Japanese spaces may be too elegant, the rustic details in the Nordic design add warmth. When Scandinavian interiors tend to be so neutral that they may seem antiseptic, the rich color palette of Japanese design gives the room more warmth. Rooms designed in the Scandinavian style as we recognize it today tend to boast white walls to emphasize the light. They display a palette of neutral and heavy tones with touches of color and natural textures such as wood and stone.
As with all mixes, an eclectic aspect is created; this one emphasizes nature with recycled, handmade items and handicrafts built with natural materials or finished in natural tones. With regard to construction, the rustic aspect can be created with beams, columns or wooden or stone floors. If you do not have these elements in your home, it is possible to put up false beams or columns to achieve this aspect. You can also cover the floor with wooden floating floor, which will give you the warmth brought by these different design styles united.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.
