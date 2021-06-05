NextHome TriState Realty receives a Pinnacle Office Award

Pleasanton, CA — NextHome is proud to congratulate Vicki Kollbaum on receiving the President Circle award for selling 50.5 units and more than 9 million dollars in volume, Janel Pearson on receiving the Masters Award for selling 36 units and more than 6 million dollars in volume, Duster Hoffman on receiving the Masters Award for selling 35.5 units and more than 4.6 million dollars in volume, and Katie Slater for the Premier Sales Award for selling 34 units and more than 7.8 million dollars in volume.
The hard work and dedication to their clients have put these agents, along with all of the other agents working at NextHome TriState Realty, in the top 25% of all NextHome Offices in the country.
The NextHome franchise, established in 2014, has experienced tremendous growth due to its consumer-focused branding, technology and marketing. The franchise currently has 480+ offices across the country with more than 4,400 members in 48 states. Recently, the brand has been recognized as the No. 1 Franchise in the country for customer satisfaction by Franchise Business Review, ranked No. 79 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list, and No. 3344 on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, along with many other accolades.
The NextHome franchise wouldn’t be where it is today without the “NextHomies” behind the brand. The “Humans Over Houses” slogan coined by NextHome has turned into a philosophy adopted by NextHomies as the meaning behind why they do what they do, and why they do it so well.
Recognizing hard work and dedication runs deep within the NextHome franchise through their annual Awards Program. The franchise is proud to recognize nearly 600 NextHomies for their impressive track record of sales achievements in 2020.
“Every year, I have the great privilege of congratulating each award winner on their impeccable performance from the previous year. And while this year it is through a video instead of on the main stage during our annual conference, sharing these recognitions is even more rewarding,” said James Dwiggins, Chief Executive Officer of NextHome, Inc. “Our NextHomies have gone through so many challenges last year due to the pandemic and tight inventory, but their underlying goal has never shifted, never faltered, they’ve continued to help families find their next home. Thank you for continuing to make a difference in the real estate industry, and in the lives of your communities.”
“NextHomies have always been much more than a real estate professional in their local communities. When your profession is to help others, that passion doesn’t stop at the end of a deal,” said Imran Poladi, Vice President of NextHome, Inc. “This past year, when each and every one of our communities experienced hurt and fear, our members stepped up to be a resource for their people. I’m overwhelmed with hopefulness that during a time of such negative circumstances, people were still able to reach the American Dream of homeownership thanks to hard-working, and caring, NextHome real estate professionals.”
About NextHome, Inc.
NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. The NextHome franchise has 480+ offices and 4,400+ members across 48 states. The company closes over 29,000 transactions annually worth over $8.2B in volume.