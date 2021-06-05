NextHome TriState Realty receives a Pinnacle Office Award

Pleasanton, CA — NextHome is proud to congratulate Vicki Kollbaum on receiving the President Circle award for selling 50.5 units and more than 9 million dollars in volume, Janel Pearson on receiving the Masters Award for selling 36 units and more than 6 million dollars in volume, Duster Hoffman on receiving the Masters Award for selling 35.5 units and more than 4.6 million dollars in volume, and Katie Slater for the Premier Sales Award for selling 34 units and more than 7.8 million dollars in volume.

The hard work and dedication to their clients have put these agents, along with all of the other agents working at NextHome TriState Realty, in the top 25% of all NextHome Offices in the country.

The NextHome franchise, established in 2014, has experienced tremendous growth due to its consumer-focused branding, technology and marketing. The franchise currently has 480+ offices across the country with more than 4,400 members in 48 states. Recently, the brand has been recognized as the No. 1 Franchise in the country for customer satisfaction by Franchise Business Review, ranked No. 79 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list, and No. 3344 on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, along with many other accolades.