Nickie Quinn joins United Real Estate Solutions team

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Nickie Quinn has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.
Quinn has nearly two years of real estate sales experience and a background in business and marketing. She works hard to connect with her clients and guide them step by step through the home buying and selling process.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am a very trusting and caring person,” said Quinn. “When I am working with clients it is very important to me to build a strong relationship so they know I am always looking out for their best interest.”
Born and raised in Sioux City, Quinn earned a degree in Public Relations and Advertising from the University of South Dakota. She most recently worked for another Sioux City real estate company. Quinn and her husband Kelly also own and operate a couple of local businesses and believe in giving back to the community. As founders of a charity golf tournament that raises money for burn victims and as hosts of numerous other non-profit fundraisers, Quinn says she loves how this community comes together to support each other in a time of need.
“A supportive, team environment is important to me. I am very excited to join the number one real estate company in Sioux City and work alongside some of the most experienced agents in the business,” said Quinn. “I look forward to growing my business with all of the tools and training programs that United provides.”
Quinn is licensed in Iowa and South Dakota. She can be reached at (712) 281-2268 or NickieQuinn@myunitedagent.com. United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.