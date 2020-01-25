Nickie Quinn joins United Real Estate Solutions team

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Nickie Quinn has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.

Quinn has nearly two years of real estate sales experience and a background in business and marketing. She works hard to connect with her clients and guide them step by step through the home buying and selling process.

“I am a very trusting and caring person,” said Quinn. “When I am working with clients it is very important to me to build a strong relationship so they know I am always looking out for their best interest.”

Born and raised in Sioux City, Quinn earned a degree in Public Relations and Advertising from the University of South Dakota. She most recently worked for another Sioux City real estate company. Quinn and her husband Kelly also own and operate a couple of local businesses and believe in giving back to the community. As founders of a charity golf tournament that raises money for burn victims and as hosts of numerous other non-profit fundraisers, Quinn says she loves how this community comes together to support each other in a time of need.