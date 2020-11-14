November is time to clean up yards for winter

In November, most of us will see our transition into winter, although many northern and high-altitude areas have already experienced a lot of snow. November is a cleanup month. It is a good time to fix up, clean up and put away tools and get out the snowblower. It is a good month to reflect on how well the landscape and garden looked and produced this year. Take one last look at any fall color combinations so that you can change them next year if you want. Do not forget to take pictures.

For most of the country, except the Deep South and some coastal areas, this is the time of year when most plants go dormant. Clean up leaves, and add them to compost piles. Remove the tops of dying annuals and dormant perennials. Once they are gone, you can add bark mulch to the beds to stabilize the temperatures and to prevent frost action from heaving plants out of the ground.

You can plant or transplant large trees and shrubs, but do it as early as possible before the ground freezes. The roots will begin growing before the top starts growing in the spring. A bigger root system means more leaves, which will mean a healthier plant. Plant tulips and other spring flowering bulbs as soon as possible.