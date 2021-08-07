Now is the time to divide irises, look for iris borer

While you are doing the transplanting, look for iris borers. Iris borers are the caterpillars of a night flying moth. The tiny caterpillars eat ragged holes along the edge of the leaf, and then work their way into the center of the leaf. The weakened leaf will hang over as if it is wilted, when it really has an insect problem. They then burrow down into the rhizome.

The caterpillar eats the inside of the rhizome. Not only is this a bad thing, but the iris can then get bacterial diseases that kill the plant. As the rhizome and root system die, the leaves look wilted again, but this time it is a combination of fewer roots and the diseases.

Watch for the top of a leaf to turn brown and start wilting. Follow that leaf down and see if it has any soft mushy areas down near the base. If a light tug pulls the leaf off, look inside it by holding it up to the light or opening it up. If the caterpillar is inside, just step on it. If it is not, check down at the leaf base to see if it has made it into the rhizome. Pry it out with a wire and step on it. If you cannot find the larvae, you may want to apply a systemic insecticide to the irises.