Oak bookshelf has no maker's mark

Question: This is a photo of a small antique oak bookshelf. The two shelves are open, and the top shelf is slanted. It stands about 27 inches tall, 24 inches wide and 10 inches deep and is in excellent condition. There is no manufacturer's mark. My husband bought at an antiques shop 30 years ago for his home office. We are moving to a retirement community and have to decide what to keep and what to sell or give away.

Anything you can tell me about the maker, vintage and value will be greatly appreciated.

Answer: Without a manufacturer's mark or label, it can be impossible to identify the maker. Many similar oak pieces were made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Your book shelf was made around 1900 and would probably be worth $175 to $275.

Q: This mark is on the bottom of an antique semivitreous porcelain wash bowl and pitcher set. Both pieces are decorated with pastel flowers against a white background. The set was given to me at least 40 years ago and is still in perfect condition. Both pieces have no cracks, chips or crazing.

I hope you can provide information on the history and value of my set.