Oil finishes are easy to apply to wood

This oil/oxygen combination decomposes, producing compounds that react with other fatty acid molecules. As they react with one another, they form stable chemical bonds and become a polymeric surface finish.

Raw linseed and boiled linseed oil are the most commonly used oil finishes. This is because they are inexpensive and easy to work with. As the finish on the wood ages, it will darken slightly. This is an advantage if you desire an antique appearance or you feel the natural wood color is too light.

Tung oil is more expensive, but not excessively so. It can be found at most paint stores. It produces a somewhat more durable finish than linseed oil, and it does not darken the wood as much as linseed oil.

Walnut oil is an excellent finishing oil, but it is considerably more expensive than the above two oils. It dries very slowly, but it will not change the color of the wood. To find it in its most pure form, purchase it in the edible oil area at your supermarket.

The key to an attractive oil finish on wood, as it is with almost any wood finish, is the initial preparation of the wood surface. Oil is more sensitive to fine scratch marks in the wood because it does not bridge them as well as some other finishes that are applied heavier and in fewer coats.