Dear James: My house has old white aluminum gutters. They look terrible, but they leak at just two seams. Is it possible to seal those leaky seams and paint the aluminum gutter with a fresh white coat? -- Rick R.
Dear Rick: Old discolored gutters can make an entire house look run-down and in poor repair. Often, as it sounds in your situation, you don't notice how bad they look until a leak forms and you really inspect them. The deterioration of the appearance progresses too slowly to notice when you see the gutters every day.
If done properly, aluminum gutters can be painted and should hold up for many years. Proper painting involves quite a lot of time to prepare the surface for the new paint. If you rush through the preparation steps, I can guarantee the paint will peel and you will be doing it again a year or two from now.
Bright white gutters look nice, but dirt and discoloration will be more noticeable on them than on darker ones. Choose a color that is slightly darker than the gutters are now in their discolored state. As they discolor over time, which all gutters will to some extent, it will not be as apparent. Also, if a spot does peel later, it will not stand out as it would if they were painted bright white.
The first step is to thoroughly clean the gutters and the downspouts. This is best accomplished with a sponge and a large bucket of soapy water. While you are doing your preliminary washing, you may find spots with peeling paint, which need to be scraped. Avoid using a pressure washer for this, as it can drive water up and into the wall cavity, particularly if your house has siding.
Dishwashing liquid is very effective for cleaning gutters. Commercial cleaner from your hardware store is also a good option. Always use them at the recommended concentrations. After you scrub the gutters, you may find they are good enough that they do not need painting after all.
Rinse out the interior and exterior of the gutters with a garden hose. Stand up on a ladder to do this so the direction of the water flow is downward, as the rain would flow. This minimizes the amount of water that will get inside the walls. While you are doing this, note which seams are leaking water. Allow the gutters to dry thoroughly.
Caulk the leaky seams on both the inside and outside of the gutter with paintable caulk and then paint them with a primer. Zinsser Brand, rustoleum.com, has some excellent primers for this purpose. Avoid using a water-based primer, as it may contain ammonia, which can react on pitted spots where the aluminum is bare.
Some people like to let the primer get "good and dry," but it is best to follow the instructions on the paint can in terms of how long to wait between coats. If the primer is overdried, the finish coat will not adhere as well to the primer as it should.
Follow standard painting procedures concerning the weather. Overly windy days can cause the paint to dry too fast, as can the hot sun. Paint the portions of the gutters that are in the shade. If they face south or west, wait until an overcast day to paint them.
