OMG, did you see this? Meet your personal bedside barista.

No, you’re not dreaming. That’s the sound of bubbling water and the smell of freshly brewed coffee wafting through the air as you contemplate waking up. The Barisieur coffee maker and alarm clock lets you start your day with a freshly brewed cup of joe (or loose leaf tea) without leaving the cozy confines of your bed. The beautifully designed (and pricey) system created by British industrial designer Joshua Renouf is composed of hand-blown borosilicate glass and polished stainless steel components that sit on a wood tray, giving it a science lab meets contemporary sculpture vibe. Barisieur even has a built-in mini milk fridge to keep everything you need within reach. The clock’s display dims as the night goes on and there’s a built-in USB charger for your phone. Just set Barisieur to start brewing 5 minutes before the alarm and stay in bed a little longer. $445, b8ta.com