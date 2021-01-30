 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OMG, did you see this? Meet your personal bedside barista.
View Comments

OMG, did you see this? Meet your personal bedside barista.

{{featured_button_text}}
ATHOME-BEDSIDE-COFFEEMAKER-MCT

The Barisieur Coffee Alarm Clock. 

 b8ta/TNS

No, you’re not dreaming. That’s the sound of bubbling water and the smell of freshly brewed coffee wafting through the air as you contemplate waking up. The Barisieur coffee maker and alarm clock lets you start your day with a freshly brewed cup of joe (or loose leaf tea) without leaving the cozy confines of your bed. The beautifully designed (and pricey) system created by British industrial designer Joshua Renouf is composed of hand-blown borosilicate glass and polished stainless steel components that sit on a wood tray, giving it a science lab meets contemporary sculpture vibe. Barisieur even has a built-in mini milk fridge to keep everything you need within reach. The clock’s display dims as the night goes on and there’s a built-in USB charger for your phone. Just set Barisieur to start brewing 5 minutes before the alarm and stay in bed a little longer. $445, b8ta.com

(c)2021 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News