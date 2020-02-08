One project turns into high-end, whole-house interior remodel

ADVERTISING

"It's like when somebody's a brand-new bride and has all the magazines - that's him," says Deb. "He had more of a, 'I want that feel.' "

That feel, says Kenny, was/is "a higher-end level of finish. Andy made that come to fruition."

You can feel that feel downstairs, in the media room "that started it all," Patterson says. "There are a lot of hidden touches on the wall. The panels open to speakers. Kenny decided to make it uber and put a giant subwoofer in here and then said we should put in another subwoofer. Once we turned it on, literally the volume in here made your eyes wobble inside your skull. To fit all this in there was like Tetris, with the projector screen and fireplace."

Also uber (and uber-cool): a special 21-and-over touch in the adjoining space. "One of the early conversations when we started this was that his kids were still in school, but he wanted a place for him and his buddies to hang out but not let the kids get in," says Patterson. "So there's a drop-down liquor cabinet. He can only do it on his phone. It's just a TV lift with the shelf upside-down. It goes up and down; the lights are RGB LEDs and pulse Seahawks colors for game day." You have to see it to appreciate it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}