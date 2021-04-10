Outdoor chandeliers light up trees and yards

Head down Broadway in Dunedin, Florida, on any given night and it’s impossible to miss the glow of the chandeliers.

Each one is a bit different: Some have lights hanging low, trailing long tentacles like jellyfish. Others flash with colored lights that bounce off dangling trinkets and beads. They can nod to a particular theme, like Dunedin’s oranges or pirates.

It was this row of chandeliers that inspired Dunedin resident Lee Miller to make her own. When she saw a chandelier sitting out on the curb one day, she knew she had to bring it home.

Miller worked with her husband to waterproof and rewire the light fixture. Then she draped it with leftover Christmas lights. Missing the days when she could visit friends in New Orleans, she added dozens of strands of old Mardi Gras beads.

The couple programmed the lights to run on a timer. Then, they hoisted it up to hang off a giant tree in their yard, hovering from a thick chain about 10 feet above the ground.

“My neighbor saw our chandelier and I told her about the ones that were on Broadway,” Miller said. “She went and looked at them and put up one of their own!”