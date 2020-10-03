Outdoor heaters are the hot accessory as it gets colder. Here's how to buy one

PHILADELPHIA - The weather is starting to cool off, and in any other year, we would all start to move indoors to keep warm. But we're still in a pandemic, and a lot of us are looking for ways to keep our socially distant gatherings safely outdoors in our backyards, patios, and decks when the temperatures start to get chilly.

One popular way to do that: Patio and outdoor heaters. You know, the types of warming devices often seen in outdoor dining and beer garden settings. They can help heat an outdoor space well into the colder months of the year, and make brisk evenings outside just a little more bearable.

And as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, consumers are catching on. Online retailers like furniture seller Wayfair have reportedly seen a 70% increase in searches for patio heaters compared to previous years, and ditto for online retail juggernaut Amazon. And they're not alone.

"Throughout the year, we have seen a significant increase in searches and purchases in the patio category as a whole," says Molly Parker, vice president of category experience at online retailer Overstock.com. "Additionally, we have seen an uptick in outdoor and patio heaters and fire pits."