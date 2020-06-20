Outfit your toolbox with the most useful hand tools

If you will be doing many of the projects by yourself, select a 1-inch-wide tape measure. This width allows you to extend very far without its bending and flopping over. Select one with a replaceable tape because once you permanently bend one, it never works properly again.

Even though there are many high-tech laser levels available, adding a standard bubble level to your toolbox is imperative. A 2-foot-long level should be adequate for most projects. Longer levels are more accurate, but they do not fit all projects. As with the hammers, also buy an inexpensive, short, plastic level for use on small pieces.

If you are not an experienced do-it-yourselfer, a set of chisels can save the day. Just shaving off a little wood here and there can make two poorly cut pieces fit together perfectly. Buy an entire set of chisels because it is much less expensive than buying individual ones as you need them.

Every toolbox needs a good set of flat-blade and Philips screwdrivers. Call around to hardware and home center stores. Screwdriver sets are always on sale somewhere. At the same time, buy a small and large prybar. This will keep you from trying to use a screwdriver as a prybar. The steel used in screwdrivers is not made for bending. If you use one as a prybar, the tip may break off, and then the screwdriver is useless.