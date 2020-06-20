Outfit your toolbox with the most useful hand tools

Dear James: I just bought my first house, and it needs some light repairs, but I don't have any tools. I am a petite build. What are some of the must-have hand tools for my new toolbox? -- Tina D.
Dear Tina: No matter how many hand tools you get, there always will be one more you need for a specific project. Don't overbuy initially, and plan several trips to the hardware store to get more mid project. In addition to hand tools, you will also need one power tool, a cordless drill/driver, and a set of drill bits.
Since you are petite, look for smaller, lightweight tools, which are easier to handle. If you plan to do any precision work, using the proper-sized tool for your own strength and size can simplify the project. For example, a lightweight, 20-volt drill driver will have more than adequate power for most projects.
When it comes to hammers, though, a bigger one is generally better. If you can afford only one hammer, a standard 20-ounce one would be best. For major projects where you will be driving many nails, select a good-quality one with a vibration-damping handle. Also buy a very small, inexpensive one at a discount store for light work. The quality is not as important.
You won't be able to do too many projects without a tape measure. They are available in many lengths, but a 25-foot one is your best choice. Longer ones are available, but they get very heavy.
If you will be doing many of the projects by yourself, select a 1-inch-wide tape measure. This width allows you to extend very far without its bending and flopping over. Select one with a replaceable tape because once you permanently bend one, it never works properly again.
Even though there are many high-tech laser levels available, adding a standard bubble level to your toolbox is imperative. A 2-foot-long level should be adequate for most projects. Longer levels are more accurate, but they do not fit all projects. As with the hammers, also buy an inexpensive, short, plastic level for use on small pieces.
If you are not an experienced do-it-yourselfer, a set of chisels can save the day. Just shaving off a little wood here and there can make two poorly cut pieces fit together perfectly. Buy an entire set of chisels because it is much less expensive than buying individual ones as you need them.
Every toolbox needs a good set of flat-blade and Philips screwdrivers. Call around to hardware and home center stores. Screwdriver sets are always on sale somewhere. At the same time, buy a small and large prybar. This will keep you from trying to use a screwdriver as a prybar. The steel used in screwdrivers is not made for bending. If you use one as a prybar, the tip may break off, and then the screwdriver is useless.
Some other items you should consider are: adjustable (crescent) wrench, hand wood saw, hacksaw, lineman's pliers for electrical work, needle nose pliers, standard pliers and slip-joint pliers. If you are working with wood, several screw-type clamps come in handy.
Consider the warranty on the tools you buy. Many of the better-quality tools have lifetime replacement warranties. It is worth paying a little extra initially for a better-quality tool with a lifetime warranty. Remember to always save your sales receipts.
